Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.72 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.13 or 0.00018175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $52.43 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00105422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00439475 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.