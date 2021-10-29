UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of Buy.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.