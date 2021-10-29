Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,603.54

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,603.54 ($34.02) and traded as high as GBX 3,242 ($42.36). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,240 ($42.33), with a volume of 166,546 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,740.63 ($35.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,603.54.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

