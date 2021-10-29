Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. 1,345,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

