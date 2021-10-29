UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.91.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The stock has a market cap of C$63.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$78.36 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2399995 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

