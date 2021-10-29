UBS Group Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $175.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $319,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,979,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.