UBS Group Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$72.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$67.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

