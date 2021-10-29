UBS Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €71.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BC8. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.34 ($69.81) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bechtle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.04 ($127.11).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €65.24 ($76.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.36 and a 200 day moving average of €129.52. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €48.00 ($56.47) and a 12-month high of €67.88 ($79.86).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.