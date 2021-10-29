UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 85,643 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $462,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

TROW traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.14. 6,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

