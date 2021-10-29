UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,311 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.76% of Biogen worth $394,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.90. 3,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,931. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.06.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

