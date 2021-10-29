UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,642,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034,853 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $517,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

MS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $102.69. 68,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,437. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

