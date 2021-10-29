U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,796. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

