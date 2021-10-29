U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

U.S. Century Bank stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

USCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

