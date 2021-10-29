Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $56.42 and last traded at $57.31. Approximately 467,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,502,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

