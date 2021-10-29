Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

TWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

TWST opened at $121.66 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,589 shares of company stock worth $17,255,782 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

