Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $288.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.06 and its 200-day moving average is $354.10. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.