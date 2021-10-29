Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) fell 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.73. 32,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,611,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tuya by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $69,586,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in Tuya by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,773 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

