TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $311.59

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.59 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 237.12 ($3.10). TUI shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 2,837,707 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 362.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

