Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at $7,038,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at $1,921,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. APA’s payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

