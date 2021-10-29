Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 132.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.