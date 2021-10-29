Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,713 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.94 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

