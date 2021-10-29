Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 57,244 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.