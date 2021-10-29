Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 349 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 654,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85,068.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $15,199,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,432,000 after purchasing an additional 182,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WWE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

