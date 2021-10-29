Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 17,238 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $84.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

