Truist Securities Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $275.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.96% from the stock’s current price.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.11.

LendingTree stock traded up $16.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.08. 10,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,298. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $130.02 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 71.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 23.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

