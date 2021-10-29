Truist Securities Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $54.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. 11,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.