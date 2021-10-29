Truist Securities Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $139.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.01. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.