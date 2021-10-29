Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $40.39 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

