Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $114.59 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,120,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,076,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,175,000 after buying an additional 56,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

