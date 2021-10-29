Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

