Truist Raises Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $45.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 73.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Avnet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Avnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.