Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Triton International has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Triton International by 341.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.