Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4,490 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.24.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
