Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4,490 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

