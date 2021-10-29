Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOLWF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.19.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.