Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,240. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

