TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76 to $3.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.075 billion to $3.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,574. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

