TransAlta Renewables Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.43 and a one year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.70 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

