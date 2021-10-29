Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -636.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

