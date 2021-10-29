Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,773 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 367% compared to the average daily volume of 808 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.81. 393,128 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

