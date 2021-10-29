Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,773 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 367% compared to the average daily volume of 808 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.81. 393,128 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

