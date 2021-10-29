Traders Buy Large Volume of DoubleVerify Call Options (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,167 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,766% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

DV stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

