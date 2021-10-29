Traders Buy High Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 809,853 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 267% compared to the typical volume of 220,909 call options.

Lucid Group stock opened at 35.48 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.60 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

