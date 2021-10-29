Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG opened at $30.08 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

