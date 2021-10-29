TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00234615 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.