Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMRAY. Pareto Securities lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Danske lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

