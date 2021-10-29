Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tokyo Electron (TOELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.