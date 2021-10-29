TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the September 30th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TLLTF remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 319,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,868. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

