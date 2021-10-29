ThreeFold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,046.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $79,046.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00106630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

