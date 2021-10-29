TheStreet Upgrades Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to “B-“

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.96.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $536.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.91. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $543.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

