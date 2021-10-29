Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.370-$23.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.10 billion-$37.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.09 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $23.37 EPS.

TMO stock traded up $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.07. 1,538,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,828. The company has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average is $516.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $634.10.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.