Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2021 guidance to $23.370-$23.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $23.37 EPS.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $629.65. 22,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $627.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $247.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.